Penticton, B.C. man inadvertently crushed by recycling truck, say police

A Penticton, B.C., man is suffering from life-threatening injuries, say police, after being crushed in a recycling truck on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the 52-year-old man was apparently sleeping in an unlocked recycling dumpster in the downtown core when a recycling truck came along shortly after 6 a.m.

Penticton RCMP say they were alerted to the incident when the truck driver phoned 911, saying someone was yelling in the back of the large truck after he had picked up a dumpster, dumped it into the truck, then compacted the load.

Police say the man was inadvertently crushed, but that emergency crews were able to extract the man and take him to hospital.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

