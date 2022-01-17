Sarnia, Ont. woman escapes without injury after almost being crushed in garbage truck

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was almost crushed by a garbage truck when the dumpster she was believed to be seeking warmth in was picked up during the regular collection in Sarnia, Ont., Monday.

At around 6 a.m. Monday morning, Sarnia police say they received an urgent call regarding a person in the back of a garbage truck yelling.

Emergency crews including Sarnia Fire, Lambton Paramedics and police responded to the area of Afton Drive and Murphy Road.

The driver had picked up a load from a large garbage bin, dumped it into the garbage truck and did not observe anything on the camera located inside the garbage truck, police say.

The driver then told officers they then crush the load and head to the next stop, which was located in the area of Murphy Road and Afton Drive.

Once there, police say the driver reported hearing what sounded like someone yelling from the back of the truck.

After checking the camera another time, the driver saw a woman in the back.

Police say the 48-year-old woman was rescued from the garbage truck without sustaining any injuries.

It is believed that the individual had attempted to find shelter in the bin by covering herself with cardboard and thus was not seen on camera, police say.

