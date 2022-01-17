Pilot walks away with minor injuries after plane crash in Norfolk County

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say a pilot is lucky to walk away with minor injuries after a plane crash Sunday in Norfolk County.

According to police, the 19-year-old pilot was flying back to Nixon Airport in Simcoe, Ont., when the pilot ran into “some type of engine trouble.”

The pilot then landed the single-engine plane in a farmer’s field on Windham Road 13 and the plane rolled over.

Police and paramedics arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. to find a pilot with minor injuries.

“I’m just very thankful, and it’s very fortunate that this pilot is walking away with minor injuries,” said acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk with West Region OPP headquarters.

“People can’t be replaced, planes can.”

Sanchuk said Transport Canada has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

#OPP officers amazed that a 19 year old pilot walked away with minor injuries after crashing a plane on Windham Road 13. Investigation continuing. @NorfolkEMS @Transport_gc @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/hzqFDmSs54 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 16, 2022