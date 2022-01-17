Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pilot walks away with minor injuries after plane crash in Norfolk County

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 17, 2022 9:22 am
Pilot walks away with minor injuries after plane crash in Norfolk County - image View image in full screen
via @OPP_WR/Twitter

Provincial police say a pilot is lucky to walk away with minor injuries after a plane crash Sunday in Norfolk County.

According to police, the 19-year-old pilot was flying back to Nixon Airport in Simcoe, Ont., when the pilot ran into “some type of engine trouble.”

Read more: 21 passengers escape plane safely after crash in Texas, officials say

The pilot then landed the single-engine plane in a farmer’s field on Windham Road 13 and the plane rolled over.

Police and paramedics arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. to find a pilot with minor injuries.

Trending Stories

“I’m just very thankful, and it’s very fortunate that this pilot is walking away with minor injuries,” said acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk with West Region OPP headquarters.

Story continues below advertisement

“People can’t be replaced, planes can.”

Sanchuk said Transport Canada has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagPlane Crash tagsimcoe tagField tagMinor Injuries tagYoung Pilot tag19-year-old pilot tagnixon airport tagwindham road 13 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers