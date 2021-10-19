Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

21 passengers escape plane safely after crash in Texas, officials say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 19, 2021 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'All passengers survive after Texas plane crashes into field' All passengers survive after Texas plane crashes into field
WATCH: All passengers survive after Texas plane crashes into field.

No one was seriously hurt when an airplane bound for Boston ran off a runway and burned Tuesday morning near Houston, authorities said.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it rolled through a fence and caught fire while trying to take off from the Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Read more: 1 man killed, 1 critically injured in Lacombe County plane crash in central Alberta

Everyone made it off the plane safely and the only reported injury was a passenger with back pain, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said on Facebook.

Firefighters were working at midday Tuesday to extinguish the blaze. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Click to play video: 'Small plane crash near San Diego leaves at least two dead, damages homes' Small plane crash near San Diego leaves at least two dead, damages homes
Small plane crash near San Diego leaves at least two dead, damages homes – Oct 11, 2021

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the plane was headed to Boston. The aircraft is registered to a Houston-area investment firm.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Plane Crash tagAviation tagTexas plane crash tagHouston Crash tagTexas Crash taghouston plane crash tagHouston airport crash tagHouston Executive Airport tagHouston Executive Airport crash tagHouston Executive Airport plane crash tagplane crash in texas today tagplane crash today tagTexas airport plane crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers