London, Ont. police seek to identify suspect in sexual assault case

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a sexual assault that was reported in late September.

On Sept. 21, at 8:10 a.m., police say a woman was on a city bus in the area of Adelaide Street North and Taylor Street when a man sat down beside her and proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner.

The suspect exited the bus in the area of Adelaide and Oxford streets.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries and the incident was reported to police.

Investigators have yet to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).