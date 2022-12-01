London, Ont. man faces robbery charges after vehicle stolen: police

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing multiple charges following a vehicle robbery in the downtown core early Thursday.

Around 2:40 a.m., police say a man was waiting outside a restaurant in the 100-block of King Street when another man approached and assaulted him.

The man then entered the victim’s vehicle and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the man struck a street sign in the area of Clarence and King Street, then fled from the stolen vehicle on foot.

A London Police Service Dog and its handler tracked and located the suspect nearby.

John Woods, 31, of London, has been charged with robbery and or theft from a person with violence, multiple impaired driving offences, and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court on Thursday.