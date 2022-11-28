Driver points gun at another driver in Kitchener on Sunday night, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A driver allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at another driver in Kitchener late Sunday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that the victim was driving down Ralgreen Crescent when another vehicle approached. The driver of the other vehicle pointed the handgun at the victim before they took off.

Officers tracked the vehicle down near Westmount Road and Queen’s Boulevard, where they pulled the driver over, and arrested him.

Police say the officers conducted a search where they found and seized cocaine, a loaded firearm and ammo.

A 29-year-old man from Kitchener is facing numerous weapons charges as well as others for possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking.