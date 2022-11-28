Police break down door in Kitchener to arrest barricaded man

Waterloo Regional Police say a man connected with an assault in Kitchener was eventually arrested after he had barricaded himself in downtown-area home on Friday afternoon.
Police say they were initially called to Cedar Street South and Charles Street East at around 2:30 p.m. after a disturbance had been reported.
Read more: Kitchener man charged in connection with Sunday night hit-and-run in Forest Heights
When the officers arrived, police say they found a 53-year-old man whom someone had struck with a metal pole. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.
The officers then found a suspect barricaded in a nearby residence.
Police say that negotiation got underway when police discovered there was a woman inside who the suspect was not letting out.
-
‘Zombie’ virus revived after 50,000 years trapped in Siberian permafrost
-
Canada to bring home over US$10M from FIFA after World Cup performance
They allege that the barricaded man was also making threats during the negotiations as well.
On Friday at around 5 p.m. on Twitter, police announced that negotiations were continuing and asked people to avoid the area. About 40 minutes later, they issued a second tweet saying that things had ended.
In a release, police said that members of the emergency response team broke the door down and arrested the man.
He is facing a host of charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to damage property, forcible confinement, mischief under $5,000, and breach of judicial release order.
Comments