Crime

Police break down door in Kitchener to arrest barricaded man

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 11:26 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a man connected with an assault in Kitchener was eventually arrested after he had barricaded himself in downtown-area home on Friday afternoon.

Police say they were initially called to Cedar Street South and Charles Street East at around 2:30 p.m. after a disturbance had been reported.

When the officers arrived, police say they found a 53-year-old man whom someone had struck with a metal pole. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The officers then found a suspect barricaded in a nearby residence.

Police say that negotiation got underway when police discovered there was a woman inside who the suspect was not letting out.

Trending Now
Trending Now
They allege that the barricaded man was also making threats during the negotiations as well.

On Friday at around 5 p.m. on Twitter, police announced that negotiations were continuing and asked people to avoid the area. About 40 minutes later, they issued a second tweet saying that things had ended.

In a release, police said that members of the emergency response team broke the door down and arrested the man.

He is facing a host of charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to damage property, forcible confinement, mischief under $5,000, and breach of judicial release order.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener assaultCharles street KitchenerCedar Street Kitchener
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

