Crime

Another arrest made in connection to Nov. 16 brawl in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 11:03 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A third person has been arrested in connection with a brawl that occurred in Kitchener a couple of weeks back.

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener teen faces several charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and causing a disturbance.

On Nov. 16, there were 20 people involved in a skirmish near Fischer Hallman Road and Queen’s Boulevard. Police said one of the teens was carrying a gun.

A few days later, police would announce that they had arrested an 18-year-old man and a teen from Wilmot in connection with the case.

The pair are also facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and causing a disturbance.

Police say that they continue to investigate the skirmish and that anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

