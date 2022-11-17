Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

20 teens, 1 gun, involved in latest skirmish in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 10:37 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating yet another skirmish involving a large group of teens in Kitchener.

The latest incident occurred at around noon on Wednesday near Fischer Hallman Road and Queen’s Boulevard in Kitchener.

Read more: Another large brawl involving teens in Kitchener leaves 1 injured, police say

Police believe there were around 20 teens involved in the skirmish and that one of them had a gun.

Trending Now

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Read more: 150 youths attend brawl in downtown Kitchener, Waterloo police say

Police say asking anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeFischer Hallman Road KitchenerQueens Boulevard KitchenerKitchener brawlKitchener teens fighting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers