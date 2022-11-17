20 teens, 1 gun, involved in latest skirmish in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating yet another skirmish involving a large group of teens in Kitchener.

The latest incident occurred at around noon on Wednesday near Fischer Hallman Road and Queen’s Boulevard in Kitchener.

Police believe there were around 20 teens involved in the skirmish and that one of them had a gun.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police say asking anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.