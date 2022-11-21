Teen and young man from Wilmot arrested in connection with skirmish in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a young man and a teen, both from Wilmot, have been arrested in connection with a brawl that took place in Kitchener last week.

Last Wednesday, there were 20 people involved in a skirmish near Fischer Hallman Road and Queen’s Boulevard. Police said one of the teens was carrying a gun.

Over the weekend, police announced that they had arrested an 18-year-old man and a teen in connection with the case.

They say the pair are facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and causing a disturbance.

Police say they continue to investigate the skirmish and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.