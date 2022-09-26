Another large brawl involving teens in Kitchener leaves 1 injured: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating yet another massive brawl between teens in Kitchener, Ont.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Westmount Road and Chopin Drive on Saturday night shortly before 10 p.m. after they had received several reports that 15-20 teens were fighting there.

When the officers arrived, they found an injured teen. Paramedics took him to an area hospital for treatment of minor physical injuries.

Previously, on Sept. 18, police were called to Fairway Road South and Wabanaki Drive after a witness reported seeing 15-20 teens in a scrap there and yet another incident occurred on Sept. 14 near Activa Avenue and Cotton Grass Street where a large group of teens were involved in a skirmish.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo police still looking for answers on anniversary of Kitchener homicide

In that incident, a man was left with stab wounds as a result.

Police have not said whether there is a connection between any of these fights.