Man left with stab wounds after teen brawl in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was left with a stab wound after a brawl between a large group of teens in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to Activa Avenue and Cotton Grass Street at around 9:30 p.m. after the brawl had been reported.

A witness told police that between 10 and 20 youths were mixing it up.

Police say officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

They say that paramedics took the man to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.