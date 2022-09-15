Menu

Crime

Man left with stab wounds after teen brawl in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 12:17 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
A 19-year-old man faces a sexual assault charge after a woman claims she was tackled to the ground and sexually assaulted in Wascana Park. File/Getty

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was left with a stab wound after a brawl between a large group of teens in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to Activa Avenue and Cotton Grass Street at around 9:30 p.m. after the brawl had been reported.

Read more: Woman facing accessory charges in connection with April homicide in Kitchener

A witness told police that between 10 and 20 youths were mixing it up.

Police say officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

Read more: Waterloo police recover officer’s missing pepper spray

They say that paramedics took the man to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

