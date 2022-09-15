Man left with stab wounds after teen brawl in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was left with a stab wound after a brawl between a large group of teens in Kitchener on Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were called to Activa Avenue and Cotton Grass Street at around 9:30 p.m. after the brawl had been reported.
Read more: Woman facing accessory charges in connection with April homicide in Kitchener
Read More
A witness told police that between 10 and 20 youths were mixing it up.
Trending Stories
Police say officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.
They say that paramedics took the man to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments