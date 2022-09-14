Menu

Crime

Waterloo police recover officer’s missing pepper spray

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 4:19 pm
Police released a picture of a similar bottle of pepper spray to the one that was lost. View image in full screen
Police released a picture of a similar bottle of pepper spray to the one that was lost. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say the case of the officer’s missing pepper spray has been solved.

According to police, a resident called them on Wednesday morning to report that they had found the missing oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray near Thaler and Kinzie avenues in Kitchener, Ont.

Read more: Waterloo police officer loses bottle of pepper spray during foot chase in Kitchener

Police issued an official thank you to the resident who found and returned the spray.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, police announced that an officer had lost the bottle of spray a day earlier during a foot chase with a suspect near Kinzie Avenue and Rutherford Drive.

Police released a picture of a similar bottle of spray to the one that was lost.

