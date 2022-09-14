Waterloo police recover officer’s missing pepper spray

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say the case of the officer’s missing pepper spray has been solved.

According to police, a resident called them on Wednesday morning to report that they had found the missing oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray near Thaler and Kinzie avenues in Kitchener, Ont.

Police issued an official thank you to the resident who found and returned the spray.

On Tuesday, police announced that an officer had lost the bottle of spray a day earlier during a foot chase with a suspect near Kinzie Avenue and Rutherford Drive.

Police released a picture of a similar bottle of spray to the one that was lost.

Advertisement