Crime

Woman facing accessory charges in connection with April homicide in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 8:20 am
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say they have laid a second set of charges in connection with a homicide that occurred in Kitchener back in April.

Police were called to a home on Green Valley Drive on April 24 for a well-being check when they found a dead woman at the residence.

Read more: Woman killed, man in custody as police investigate homicide in Kitchener

They arrested a man who was later charged with second-degree murder.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the man and the woman knew each other but did not specify their relationship.

They have not said how the woman was killed.

Read more: Kitchener movie theatre showing Indian film has screen slashed in latest attack

On Monday, police announced that officers had also arrested a 54-year-old Kitchener woman and charged her with accessory after the fact to murder in the second degree.

They did not provide further details about the charges but did say that she remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

