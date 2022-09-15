Woman facing accessory charges in connection with April homicide in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have laid a second set of charges in connection with a homicide that occurred in Kitchener back in April.

Police were called to a home on Green Valley Drive on April 24 for a well-being check when they found a dead woman at the residence.

They arrested a man who was later charged with second-degree murder.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the man and the woman knew each other but did not specify their relationship.

They have not said how the woman was killed.

On Monday, police announced that officers had also arrested a 54-year-old Kitchener woman and charged her with accessory after the fact to murder in the second degree.

They did not provide further details about the charges but did say that she remains in custody pending a bail hearing.