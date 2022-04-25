Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman killed, man in custody as police investigate homicide in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 8:49 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested after a woman was found dead at a home in Kitchener on Sunday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, police asked that people avoid the Green Valley Drive area due to the large police presence for the investigation.

Read more: Police find 20 weapons, 2,000 rounds of ammo in Kitchener apartment building

Just over an hour later, they announced that a body had been found and that a man had been taken into custody.

On Monday morning, police say they found a dead woman after they were called to a home on Green Valley Drive near Arrowhead Crescent for a well-being check.

They said they had arrested the man and that there was no further concern for public safety.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Whitby man charged after car hits Kitchener playground: police

Police did not say whether they had laid any charges but did say they were treating the incident as a homicide.

Officers were still at the scene Monday morning as they continue to investigate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener Homicide tagKitchener Murder tagWaterloo homicide tagWaterloo murder tagGreen Valley Drive Kitchener tagKitchener homicide Green Valley Drive tagKitchener murder Green Valley Drive tagrrowhead Crescent Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers