Woman killed, man in custody as police investigate homicide in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested after a woman was found dead at a home in Kitchener on Sunday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, police asked that people avoid the Green Valley Drive area due to the large police presence for the investigation.

Just over an hour later, they announced that a body had been found and that a man had been taken into custody.

On Monday morning, police say they found a dead woman after they were called to a home on Green Valley Drive near Arrowhead Crescent for a well-being check.

They said they had arrested the man and that there was no further concern for public safety.

Police did not say whether they had laid any charges but did say they were treating the incident as a homicide.

Officers were still at the scene Monday morning as they continue to investigate.

UPDATE: One person was located deceased in a residence. Police have one male in custody and the investigation is ongoing. There is no concern for public safety. More information will be released when available. https://t.co/qEzQbPNZ71 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 25, 2022