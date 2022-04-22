Menu

Crime

Police find 20 weapons, 2,000 rounds of ammo in Kitchener apartment building

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 10:52 am
Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized 20 real and replica guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition from an apartment building in Kitchener earlier this week. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized 20 real and replica guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition from an apartment building in Kitchener earlier this week. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized 20 real and replica guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition from an apartment building in Kitchener earlier this week.

According to police, they were called to an apartment building near Homer Watson Boulevard and Old Carriage Drive on Tuesday after it was reported that weapons were being stored improperly.

Read more: Whitby man charged after car hits Kitchener playground, police say

After patrol officers arrived, the drugs and firearms unit was called in with a warrant to search the building.

Police say they then found guns (real and replica) and ammunition while also seizing two ballistic vests and two prohibited weapons.

Read more: Police release pictures of suspects in recent Waterloo robbery

A Kitchener man, 22, is facing multiple charges, including careless use of a firearm, weapon or ammunition and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Police say he is expected to face more charges in the future.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
