Police find 20 weapons, 2,000 rounds of ammo in Kitchener apartment building

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized 20 real and replica guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition from an apartment building in Kitchener earlier this week.

According to police, they were called to an apartment building near Homer Watson Boulevard and Old Carriage Drive on Tuesday after it was reported that weapons were being stored improperly.

After patrol officers arrived, the drugs and firearms unit was called in with a warrant to search the building.

Police say they then found guns (real and replica) and ammunition while also seizing two ballistic vests and two prohibited weapons.

A Kitchener man, 22, is facing multiple charges, including careless use of a firearm, weapon or ammunition and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Police say he is expected to face more charges in the future.