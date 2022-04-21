Menu

Crime

Whitby man charged after car hits Kitchener playground: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 12:36 pm
The car came to rest against a playground in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The car came to rest against a playground in Kitchener. Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say a Whitby man has been charged with careless driving in connection with a collision at a Kitchener playground.

According to police, officers were called to a collision near Pioneer and Old Carriage drives shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

More than 2 dozen utility box access panels go missing in Cambridge, police say

The officers’ investigation showed that the person behind the wheel of a blue Honda sedan had lost control of the car as it was leaving a parking lot on Pioneer Drive.

Trending Stories

The car then went across Southwest Optimist Sports Field before hitting a park bench and the playground. Police say the incident left “significant damage” behind.

Man facing multiple charges after officer bitten during arrest in Kitchener, police say

Police did not say whether there was anyone at the playground at the time of the incident but there were no injuries reported to them.

