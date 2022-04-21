Whitby man charged after car hits Kitchener playground: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a Whitby man has been charged with careless driving in connection with a collision at a Kitchener playground.

According to police, officers were called to a collision near Pioneer and Old Carriage drives shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The officers’ investigation showed that the person behind the wheel of a blue Honda sedan had lost control of the car as it was leaving a parking lot on Pioneer Drive.

The car then went across Southwest Optimist Sports Field before hitting a park bench and the playground. Police say the incident left “significant damage” behind.

Police did not say whether there was anyone at the playground at the time of the incident but there were no injuries reported to them.