Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing multiple charges after officer bitten during arrest in Kitchener: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 3:36 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is facing multiple charges after an officer was bitten during an arrest in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police said that shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the area of Forfar Avenue and Victoria Street North.

Police said they located a suspect and placed him under arrest. During the arrest, the man “became assaultive and bit one of the officers,” causing minor injuries, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigating dirt bike crash in Cambridge, Ont., that killed 20-year-old man

A 28-year-old man was charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault, assault with intent to resist arrest, as well as break and enter with intent.

Police said the accused was known to the homeowners that was entered in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

No other injuries were reported.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo police tagKitchener tagKitchener Crime tagOfficer bitten Kitchener arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers