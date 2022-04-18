Man facing multiple charges after officer bitten during arrest in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is facing multiple charges after an officer was bitten during an arrest in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police said that shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the area of Forfar Avenue and Victoria Street North.

Police said they located a suspect and placed him under arrest. During the arrest, the man “became assaultive and bit one of the officers,” causing minor injuries, police said.

A 28-year-old man was charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault, assault with intent to resist arrest, as well as break and enter with intent.

Police said the accused was known to the homeowners that was entered in the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.