4 teens facing murder charges after stabbing at Montreal North Walmart

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Four teens have been arrested following the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man at a Walmart in Montreal North on Tuesday.

The four accused, all aged 15, are facing numerous charges, including second-degree murder, Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

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Officers were called to the store, near Henri-Bourassa and Lacordaire boulevards, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. One person was found outside with severe injuries to his upper body, police said. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The stabbing occurred following an altercation inside the Walmart, Brabant said. It’s not clear why the altercation broke out.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects at the scene, but later identified and located four teens.

Brabant said it is unclear if the victim and the accused knew each other.

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The four teens will appear in court Thursday afternoon.