Canada

Police investigating dirt bike crash in Cambridge, Ont., that killed 20-year-old man

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 12:02 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they’re continuing to investigate a fatal dirt bike crash that happened in Cambridge, Ont., over the weekend.

Police said that on Saturday shortly before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in the Moorefield Street area, off of Franklin Boulevard.

Police said a dirt bike hit a tree on the off-road trails at the end of the street.

The driver of the bike, a 20-year-old Cambridge man, died as a result of the crash. He was the lone occupant.

Waterloo police’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

