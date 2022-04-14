Menu

Traffic

Driver of SUV dead after vehicle collides with school bus in Wellington County

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2022 6:05 am
opp patch View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP found an individual with life-threatening injuries on April 13, 2022. The Canadian Press file

One person is dead after an SUV and a school bus collided Wednesday afternoon in Wellington County, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the intersection of Fourteenth Line and Sideroad 21, east of the village of Alma at about 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say a school bus carrying 12 students had collided with an SUV with a single occupant.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one on the school bus suffered serious injuries.

The Wellington County OPP is asking anyone who may have seen the collision to please contact them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
