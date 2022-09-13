Kitchener movie theatre showing Indian film has screen slashed in latest attack

Send this page to someone via email

In a scene similar to ones which played out at several Ontario movie theatres over the past few years, a movie theatre in Kitchener suffered an attack over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that two men entered the Landmark Cinemas 12 Kitchener on Gateway Park Drive on Saturday at around 6 p.m. before entering a theatre which was showing Palthu Janwar.

Police say that one of the suspects used an object to cut the screen while the other released a noxious substance into the theatre.

The theatre was empty at the time of the attack.

Police described one of the suspects as being around 18 years of age, five feet eight inches to five feet 10 inches tall, with a thin to medium build. The other suspect was between 18 and 22 years old, five feet 10 inches to six feet tall, with a thin build. Both men were said to be wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes and a black face mask.

There have been a couple of similar occurrences in Waterloo Region over the past few years.

Back in 2019, Waterloo police said that a man entered a theatre during a showing of the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Police allege the suspect then used an object to cut the screen before spraying audience members with a noxious substance.

A similar scene followed later in the day at theatres in Whitby and Richmond Hill.

In February of this year, two men entered the Princess Cinemas in Uptown Waterloo where they proceeded to slice up the screen as the film Bheemla Nayak was playing while a second man recorded it.

In this case, individuals were arrested in July and are also facing charges in connection with similar incidents which occurred in Oakville and Burlington that transpired between November 2021 and late February 2022.