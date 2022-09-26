Menu

Crime

Waterloo police still looking for answers on anniversary of Kitchener homicide

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 11:20 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they are releasing a photo of Joshua Bennett, in consultation with the family, to assist in the investigation. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they are releasing a photo of Joshua Bennett, in consultation with the family, to assist in the investigation. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police are still seeking answers in the fatal stabbing of Etobicoke native Joshua Bennett, which occurred a year ago.

“The tragic and senseless death of Joshua Bennett continues to have a great impact on the community,” stated John Goodman, Acting Chief of Police.

Read more: Joshua Bennett was killed by ‘multiple stab wounds’ on Kitchener trail: Waterloo police

“If you know something, no matter how small that information may be, please come forward so our investigators can locate, arrest, and charge those responsible.”

Trending Stories

Police said that officers were called to the area around Paulander Drive on Sept. 24, 2021, at around 4:30 a.m., after an injured man was reported there. Officers found Bennett’s body on a nearby trail.

A post-mortem discovered that the Conestoga College student had died after being stabbed multiple times, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the major crime unit believe that there are several people who may have information that could solve the homicide.

Anyone with information can call the major crime unit tip-line at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

