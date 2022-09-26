Waterloo police still looking for answers on anniversary of Kitchener homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are still seeking answers in the fatal stabbing of Etobicoke native Joshua Bennett, which occurred a year ago.

“The tragic and senseless death of Joshua Bennett continues to have a great impact on the community,” stated John Goodman, Acting Chief of Police.

“If you know something, no matter how small that information may be, please come forward so our investigators can locate, arrest, and charge those responsible.”

Police said that officers were called to the area around Paulander Drive on Sept. 24, 2021, at around 4:30 a.m., after an injured man was reported there. Officers found Bennett’s body on a nearby trail.

A post-mortem discovered that the Conestoga College student had died after being stabbed multiple times, according to police.

Members of the major crime unit believe that there are several people who may have information that could solve the homicide.

Anyone with information can call the major crime unit tip-line at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.