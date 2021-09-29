Joshua Bennett was killed by ‘multiple stab wounds’ on Kitchener trail: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released further details surrounding the homicide of Conestoga College student Joshua Bennett.

Police say the post-mortem examination showed that the 18-year-old Etobicoke native suffered “multiple stab wounds.”

Police have released few other details other than to say Bennett’s body was reported to be found on a trail on Paulander Drive last Friday morning at around 4:30 a.m.

The following day, police identified the victim and released a photo, hoping that would help with the investigation.

“This senseless death has no place in our community,” police Chief Bryan Larkin stated Saturday.

“I want to reassure the community that we have a dedicated team of highly skilled investigators who are working hard to find those responsible.”

Conestoga College said Bennett was a student in the carpentry and renovation technician program at the Waterloo campus. The Etobicoke native began his studies in fall 2020.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that a member of our Conestoga community was the victim of a homicide that occurred in Kitchener this past week,” said college president John Tibbits.

“Our thoughts are with Joshua’s family and friends, his classmates and teachers, and all who knew him.”

—with files from Global News’ Matt Carty