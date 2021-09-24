Police investigating homicide on trail near Paulander Drive in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a trail near Paulander Drive.

Police say someone found the body on the trail and called police at around 4:30 a.m.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested in connection with weekend stabbing on Paulander Drive

They say officers initially treated the case as a suspicious death but after investigating, now consider it a homicide.

A spokesperson says that the cause of death remains under investigation.

They are warning residents that there will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day as officers investigate and canvas.

This is not the first major incident in the Paulander Drive area over the past couple of months.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kitchener man arrested in connection with weekend stabbing on Paulander Drive

In August, police said they were investigating reports that a man had flashed a gun and they also arrested a man in connection to a stabbing as well.

Police could not say whether any of the incidents were connected, as a spokesperson said “the investigation is in its early stages.”