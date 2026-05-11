B.C. RCMP cancel Amber Alert after 2 children go missing

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Mounties in northwestern British Columbia cancelled a provincewide Amber Alert for two children hours after it was issued overnight Monday.

The alert was issued just before 1 a.m. and lifted just before 3 a.m. Terrace RCMP had said the children were taken late Sunday from a home and were heading eastbound.

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Police believed the children were with a 37-year-old woman.

RCMP did not provide further details but thanked the public for their help.