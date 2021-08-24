Menu

Crime

Kitchener man arrested in connection with weekend stabbing on Paulander Drive

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 10:07 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing incident in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police were called to a home on Paulander Drive late Sunday night for a report of a stabbing.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police make arrest in connection with 30-minute arson spree in Cambridge

Police say they found two men suffering from injuries. One was a 56-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times, while the other was a 38-year-old man who had injuries to his forearm.

Trending Stories

Police say both men were transported to out-of-town hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They say a 28-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested at the scene and is facing aggravated assault and uttering death threat charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police investigating early morning sexual assault at park in Waterloo

He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say the men all knew each other but did not specify what the relationship was.

