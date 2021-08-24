Kitchener man arrested in connection with weekend stabbing on Paulander Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing incident in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police were called to a home on Paulander Drive late Sunday night for a report of a stabbing.

Police say they found two men suffering from injuries. One was a 56-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times, while the other was a 38-year-old man who had injuries to his forearm.

Police say both men were transported to out-of-town hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They say a 28-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested at the scene and is facing aggravated assault and uttering death threat charges.

He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say the men all knew each other but did not specify what the relationship was.