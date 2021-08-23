Waterloo Regional Police make arrest in connection with 30-minute arson spree in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a string of arsons that occurred in Cambridge earlier this month.

Police reported that four fires occurred within a 30-minute window in the early morning hours of Aug. 10.

They say garbage cans and dumpsters were lit on fire in businesses along Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge.

All of the fires were extinguished by the Cambridge Fire Department.

Police say a Cambridge man is facing several charges including arson, theft, mischief and break and enter and commit.

They did not say how the theft charges related to the case.