Police investigating early morning sexual assault at park in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a sexual assault that occurred at a park in Waterloo early Monday morning.
Police say a woman was near the playground of Interlaken Park on Interlaken Drive in Waterloo just after midnight when a man came up from behind and assaulted her.
They say the woman did not know her attacker.
Police did not provide any further details on the suspect.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
