Crime

More red paint dumped on Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 4:07 pm
The entrance to Victoria Park in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The entrance to Victoria Park in Kitchener. Ahmad Fareed Kahn / Global News

For the second time in as many months, a statue of Queen Victoria in Kitchener’s Victoria Park has been vandalized.

Police say the latest incident was called in on Sunday morning as officers arrived at the park shortly after 10 a.m., where they found the statue of Queen Victoria covered in red paint.

Police believe the incident occurred at some point the previous night.

Trending Stories

On July 2, police also found the same statue in the same condition as well.

Police did not say when that dousing happened.

Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagQueen Victoria tagRed Paint tagKitchener red paint protest tagQueen Victoria statue tagQueen Victoria statue red paint Kitchener tag

