More red paint dumped on Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park in Kitchener

For the second time in as many months, a statue of Queen Victoria in Kitchener’s Victoria Park has been vandalized.
Police say the latest incident was called in on Sunday morning as officers arrived at the park shortly after 10 a.m., where they found the statue of Queen Victoria covered in red paint.
Police believe the incident occurred at some point the previous night.
On July 2, police also found the same statue in the same condition as well.
Police did not say when that dousing happened.
