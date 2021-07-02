Menu

Comments

Crime

Red paint dumped on Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Park in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 9:38 am
The entrance to Victoria Park in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The entrance to Victoria Park in Kitchener. Ahmad Fareed Kahn / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after it was discovered on Canada Day that red paint was poured over the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Park in Kitchener.

Police say officers arrived at the park at around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Group of people may have dumped paint on statue in downtown Hamilton

“We were alerted to it by some posts on social media,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News. “Our forensic identification unit went to process the scene.”

Officers are still working to discover when the vandalism occurred.

Read more: Queen Victoria statue at Manitoba Legislative Building torn down

Police ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

