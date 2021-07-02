Red paint dumped on Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Park in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after it was discovered on Canada Day that red paint was poured over the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Park in Kitchener.

Police say officers arrived at the park at around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

“We were alerted to it by some posts on social media,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News. “Our forensic identification unit went to process the scene.”

Officers are still working to discover when the vandalism occurred.

Police ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

