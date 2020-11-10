Group of people may have dumped paint on statue in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police believe a “handful” of people are responsible for an overnight act of mischief in Gore Park Monday that led to red paint being splattered over a statue of Canada’s first prime minister.

Detectives now believe the group responsible for dumping paint on the John A. Macdonald statue may have been a part of a disturbance caught on security cameras between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. at Hughson Street South and King Street East.

Read more: Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton

Authorities have yet to identify the individuals responsible.

Police are urging businesses and residents in the downtown area to check their surveillance cameras for suspicious activity.

Anyone with footage or information on the suspicious activity can reach out to police at 905-546-3821 or 905-546-3833. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement

4:08 Ontario woman who caught COVID-19 at ‘superspreader’ event talks contact tracing Ontario woman who caught COVID-19 at ‘superspreader’ event talks contact tracing – Oct 21, 2020