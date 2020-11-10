Menu

Crime

Group of people may have dumped paint on statue in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 3:01 pm
John A MacDonald statue in Gore Park near Hughson Street South and King Street East.
John A MacDonald statue in Gore Park near Hughson Street South and King Street East. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Police believe a “handful” of people are responsible for an overnight act of mischief in Gore Park Monday that led to red paint being splattered over a statue of Canada’s first prime minister.

Detectives now believe the group responsible for dumping paint on the John A. Macdonald statue may have been a part of a disturbance caught on security cameras between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. at Hughson Street South and King Street East.

Authorities have yet to identify the individuals responsible.

Police are urging businesses and residents in the downtown area to check their surveillance cameras for suspicious activity.

Anyone with footage or information on the suspicious activity can reach out to police at 905-546-3821 or 905-546-3833. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

