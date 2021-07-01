SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
News

Queen Victoria statue at Manitoba Legislative Building torn down

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 7:12 pm
Hand prints made in red paint cover the base of the statue, while more paint was poured on the monument itself. View image in full screen
Hand prints made in red paint cover the base of the statue, while more paint was poured on the monument itself. Global News

The statue of Queen Victoria on the front lawn of the Manitoba Legislative Building was toppled off its base Thursday afternoon.

The statue of Queen Victoria was torn down Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
The statue of Queen Victoria was torn down Saturday afternoon. Global News

According to posts on social media, the statue, doused in red paint, was pulled down by a group of people using what appears to be a long rope wrapped around the front.

Read more: Queen Victoria statue at Manitoba Legislative Building vandalized

Hundreds of people gathered on the legislative grounds Thursday to remember the more than 1,000 children recently discovered in unmarked graves at residential schools.

‘Every Child Matters Walk’ honours former residential school students on Canada Day

The statue, designed by British sculptor George Frampton, has been on the grounds of the legislative building since its unveiling in 1904. It depicts the queen seated on a throne holding an orb and a scepter.

