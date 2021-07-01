Queen Victoria statue at Manitoba Legislative Building torn down

The statue of Queen Victoria on the front lawn of the Manitoba Legislative Building was toppled off its base Thursday afternoon.
According to posts on social media, the statue, doused in red paint, was pulled down by a group of people using what appears to be a long rope wrapped around the front.
Hundreds of people gathered on the legislative grounds Thursday to remember the more than 1,000 children recently discovered in unmarked graves at residential schools.
The statue, designed by British sculptor George Frampton, has been on the grounds of the legislative building since its unveiling in 1904. It depicts the queen seated on a throne holding an orb and a scepter.
