Canada

Hamilton staff to study alternatives to fireworks for Canada Day

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 4:06 pm
City staff have been deployed to study the feasibility of banning the once-a-year Hamilton fireworks display on Canada Day.

A motion from a councillor on Wednesday suggested the municipality should seek information on an alternative spectacle that’s more responsive to “a new climate change reality.”

Ward 3 councillor Nrinder Nann said the motion was in answer to queries from residents seeking the possible elimination of fireworks and pyrotechnics alleging they’re toxic to the environment and generate poor air quality.

“We’re seeing a blanket ban on fireworks in cities across the country due to these very real health and safety concerns,” Nann told a committee. “It’s my hope that the city of Hamilton will eventually be able to join those cities.”

Nann also submitted the displays are detrimental to some animal species, like birds and family pets.

Response from the General Issues Committee was mixed with three councillors vocal against the concept suggesting it generally cancels Canada Day.

“Canceling a municipal fireworks display is going to increase the use of backyard fireworks. It’s a legal product,” Ward 8 coun. John Paul Danko said. “Unless the lasers are actually shooting down the drones, I have a hard time thinking that people are going to be getting excited about a drone show.”

In a brief response, Ward 5 coun. Matt Francis said he would “have no part in canceling Canada Day,” while Ward 6’s Tom Jackson said as “well-intentioned” the idea is, children would miss it.

Ward 4’s Tammy Hwang was among those who backed such a study pointing to recent drone testing in Niagara Falls.

“This is not a new concept about moving to new opportunities at looking at how we do celebrations,” Hwang said. “It’s not saying it’s a ban on Canada Day, it’s not saying it’s a ban of fireworks, it’s saying can we do this better.”

Niagara Falls’ tourism division has been testing drone displays since September between the Skylon Tower and Clifton Hill.

However, Tourism president Janice Thompson has previously said the drone shows were “exploratory add-ons” and not replacements to existing fireworks displays.

Prior to a 9 to 5 vote in favour of a probe, Mayor Andrea Horwath didn’t see any issue investigating the prospect of “doing things differently.”

“I think it’s worth a look at and exploring it,” said Horwath. “And we’ll have further details on it after receiving that report and have this conversation one more time.”

Hamilton staffers are expected to bring back their findings early in the new year.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

