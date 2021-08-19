Waterloo police investigate reports of another shooting in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating reports of another shooting in Kitchener.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the incident on Highland Road West took place at around 2:45 a.m.

“We received several reports of multiple shots being fired into a vehicle,” Cherri Greeno said.

“That vehicle was parked in the convenience store parking lot in the area at the time with two people inside.”

She said no one has reported an injury connected with the incident this far.

Greeno warned residents to expect an increased police presence throughout the area on Thursday morning as officers investigated the incident.

There have now been 13 shootings in Waterloo Region this year with seven of those coming in the past few weeks.

This is the second shooting incident in the Kitchener area this week as late Saturday after shots were fired both on and off of Highway 85.

That shooting prompted a letter to area residents from police chief Bryan Larkin.

“Several of these investigations are multi-jurisdictional with elements of organized crime and street gang involvement,” Larkin explained, noting that the area is now the second most violent among the 12 largest communities in the province.

“While this violence is disheartening and troubling, I can assure every resident of Waterloo Region — as your Chief of Police — that the members of WRPS are dedicated and working diligently — 24/7/365 — to provide professional police services that will contribute to the enhancement of the overall wellbeing of our community.”

Increased police presence in the area of Highland Road West in Kitchener after reports of multiple shots fired in a parking lot early this morning. No reports of injuries at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/7LH8czYs7I — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 19, 2021

