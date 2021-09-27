Conestoga College mourns death of student killed in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Conestoga College says an 18-year-old who was killed in Kitchener last week was a student in its carpentry program.

Waterloo Regional Police said a homicide investigation is underway after 18-year-old Joshua Bennett was found dead on a trail near Paulander Drive at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Read more: Police investigating homicide on trail near Paulander Drive in Kitchener

Bennett was a student of Conestoga’s carpentry and renovation technician program at the Waterloo campus. The Etobicoke native began his studies in fall 2020.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that a member of our Conestoga community was the victim of a homicide that occurred in Kitchener this past week,” said college president John Tibbits.

“Our thoughts are with Joshua’s family and friends, his classmates and teachers, and all who knew him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Counselling service is available to other students and employees by calling 519-748-5220 ext. 3679.

Police have released few details about Bennett’s death but said a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Monday to determine the cause of death.

0:52 14 arrested, $1.2M in cash and drugs seized during raids in Waterloo Region, Perth County 14 arrested, $1.2M in cash and drugs seized during raids in Waterloo Region, Perth County

“This senseless death has no place in our community,” said police Chief Bryan Larkin.

“I want to reassure the community that we have a dedicated team of highly skilled investigators who are working hard to find those responsible.”

Read more: Kitchener man arrested in connection with weekend stabbing on Paulander Drive

Anyone who may have been in the area of Paulander Drive and may have seen Bennett are asked to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE:

Homicide investigation continuing in Kitchener. The victim has been identified as Joshua Bennett, 18, from Etobicoke. "This senseless death has no place in our community," said Chief Bryan Larkin. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. More: https://t.co/etQwMi7pVs. pic.twitter.com/qg3g0MyTNq — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 25, 2021