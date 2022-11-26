Menu

Crime

Man in Mississauga injured after daylight stabbing, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 26, 2022 2:28 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

One man is in hospital, and another has been arrested, after a stabbing in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of James Austin Drive and Acorn Place in Mississauga on Saturday at around 12:26 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

Read more: Police identify woman killed in Mississauga stabbing

In a tweet, police said a man was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said in an update that one suspect was in custody following the incident, but another remains outstanding. The force’s initial tweet described the suspect as man six-foot-two tall, wearing a grey T-shirt and black jacket.

