Man in Mississauga injured after daylight stabbing, police say

One man is in hospital, and another has been arrested, after a stabbing in Mississauga, police say.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of James Austin Drive and Acorn Place in Mississauga on Saturday at around 12:26 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.
In a tweet, police said a man was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Police said in an update that one suspect was in custody following the incident, but another remains outstanding. The force’s initial tweet described the suspect as man six-foot-two tall, wearing a grey T-shirt and black jacket.
