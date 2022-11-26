Man in Mississauga injured after daylight stabbing, police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man is in hospital, and another has been arrested, after a stabbing in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of James Austin Drive and Acorn Place in Mississauga on Saturday at around 12:26 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

In a tweet, police said a man was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said in an update that one suspect was in custody following the incident, but another remains outstanding. The force’s initial tweet described the suspect as man six-foot-two tall, wearing a grey T-shirt and black jacket.

Story continues below advertisement