Police identify woman killed in Mississauga stabbing

Police have identified a woman killed in a stabbing in Mississauga earlier this week.

Peel Regional Police said on September 19 at around 6 p.m., officers were called to a store in the Mavis Road and Britannia Road West area for reports of a stabbing.

“Police attended and located a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds,” officers said in a news release.

According to police, 22-year-old Chandanpreet Kaur was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers said the victim’s husband of three years, 26-year-old Charanjeet Singh, was arrested.

Police said he was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said he has been charged with first degree murder.

Police are now asking anyone with information or who may have dash cam or surveillance video to call officers or Crime Stoppers.