Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify woman killed in Mississauga stabbing

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 7:05 pm
Police have identified a woman killed in a stabbing in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Police have identified a woman killed in a stabbing in Mississauga. Global News

Police have identified a woman killed in a stabbing in Mississauga earlier this week.

Peel Regional Police said on September 19 at around 6 p.m., officers were called to a store in the Mavis Road and Britannia Road West area for reports of a stabbing.

“Police attended and located a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds,” officers said in a news release.

Read more: Man charged after woman killed inside Mississauga Canadian Tire: police

According to police, 22-year-old Chandanpreet Kaur was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Trending Stories

Officers said the victim’s husband of three years, 26-year-old Charanjeet Singh, was arrested.

Police said he was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said he has been charged with first degree murder.

Police are now asking anyone with information or who may have dash cam or surveillance video to call officers or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagpeel regional police tagpeel police tagfatal stabbing tagPRP tagmurder charge tagMississauga stabbing tagstabbing mississauga tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers