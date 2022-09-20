Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after woman killed inside Mississauga Canadian Tire: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 3:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman dead after fatal stabbing inside Mississauga Canadian Tire' Woman dead after fatal stabbing inside Mississauga Canadian Tire
WATCH ABOVE: The deadly incident took place Monday evening. One man was arrested at the scene. Marianne Dimain reports.

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was stabbed inside a Mississauga, Ont., Canadian Tire store Monday evening, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the store, located in the area of Mavis and Britannia roads, at around 6 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A woman suffering from stab wounds was found without vital signs. She died at the scene.

Police said the male suspect was found on scene suffering from minor injuries. He was taken into custody and transported to a local trauma centre to be treated, police said.

Read more: Woman dead after stabbing inside Mississauga store, police say

Mississauga resident Charanjeet Singh, 26, was charged with first-degree murder, officers said. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released pending notification of her next of kin.

Peel police’s homicide bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagMurder tagStabbing tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagFirst Degree Murder tagpeel police tagMississauga crime tagCanadian Tire stabbing tagMavis and Britannia tagMavis and Britannia stabbing tagMississauga Canadian Tire stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers