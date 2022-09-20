Man charged after woman killed inside Mississauga Canadian Tire: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was stabbed inside a Mississauga, Ont., Canadian Tire store Monday evening, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the store, located in the area of Mavis and Britannia roads, at around 6 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A woman suffering from stab wounds was found without vital signs. She died at the scene.

Police said the male suspect was found on scene suffering from minor injuries. He was taken into custody and transported to a local trauma centre to be treated, police said.

Mississauga resident Charanjeet Singh, 26, was charged with first-degree murder, officers said. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released pending notification of her next of kin.

Peel police’s homicide bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

#NEW Charanjeet Singh, 26 years old of Mississauga has just appeared in court charged with First Degree Murder after a fatal stabbing inside this Canadian Tire store Monday at 6 pm. Police have yet to release the female victim’s name pending notification of Next of Kin pic.twitter.com/VZSUvveNrz — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) September 20, 2022