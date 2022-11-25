3 Dodge pickup trucks stolen in 3-hour span in Port Hope: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts early Friday in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, three pickup trucks were reported stolen over a three-hour span between 4:15 a.m. and 7:35 a.m.

The vehicles stolen are 2022 models of Dodge Rebel 1500 and Dodge Ram Longhorn and a 2021 Dodge Ram.

Police early Friday responded to a call of a suspicious man walking around a vehicle in a driveway and up to the front door of a residence with what police believe is a “sophisticated” scanning device contained in a backpack.

Investigators believe the suspect used the device to read vehicle fobs located within the victim’s residence to then steal the vehicle.

More than one suspect is believed to be involved in the thefts.

Police are advising the public to keep any key fobs (including spare fobs) away from exterior walls or entry doors to their homes.

Anyone with information on the thefts or any surveillance footage is asked to call the Det. Sgt. Dan Linker at 905-885-8123 ext. 243 or email dlinker@phps.on.ca or contact Det. Const. Steve Fenton at 905-885-8123 ext. 236 or email sfenton@phps.on.ca

Police in Lindsay earlier this week reported the theft of six newer-model vehicles, several being Dodge Ram pickup trucks. An arrest was made in Quebec in one of the vehicle thefts.