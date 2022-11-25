Menu

Crime

3 Dodge pickup trucks stolen in 3-hour span in Port Hope: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 12:19 pm
A suspect involved in stolen pickup trucks in Port Hope, Ont. View image in full screen
A suspect involved in stolen pickup trucks in Port Hope, Ont. Port Hope Police Service

Police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts early Friday in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, three pickup trucks were reported stolen over a three-hour span between 4:15 a.m. and 7:35 a.m.

Read more: Police in Lindsay probe string of vehicle thefts involving pickup trucks, SUV

The vehicles stolen are 2022 models of Dodge Rebel 1500 and Dodge Ram Longhorn and a 2021 Dodge Ram.

Police early Friday responded to a call of a suspicious man walking around a vehicle in a driveway and up to the front door of a residence with what police believe is a “sophisticated” scanning device contained in a backpack.

Investigators believe the suspect used the device to read vehicle fobs located within the victim’s residence to then steal the vehicle.

More than one suspect is believed to be involved in the thefts.

Read more: Here’s a look at the 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in Ontario

Police are advising the public to keep any key fobs (including spare fobs) away from exterior walls or entry doors to their homes.

Anyone with information on the thefts or any surveillance footage is asked to call the Det. Sgt. Dan Linker at 905-885-8123 ext. 243 or email dlinker@phps.on.ca or contact Det. Const. Steve Fenton at 905-885-8123 ext. 236 or email sfenton@phps.on.ca

Police in Lindsay earlier this week reported the theft of six newer-model vehicles, several being Dodge Ram pickup trucks. An arrest was made in Quebec in one of the vehicle thefts.

Rash of auto thefts reported in Scarborough
Stolen VehiclePort HopeVehicle TheftPort Hope Police ServiceDodge Ramstolen pickupPort Hope stolen vehicle
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

