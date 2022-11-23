Menu

Crime

Police in Lindsay probe string of vehicle thefts involving pickup trucks, SUV

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 11:43 am
It’s no secret Saskatoon has seen its fair share of stolen vehicles so far this year with numerous arrests and multiple public warnings. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay report four vehicles were stolen sometime between Nov. 22 and Nov. 23. File / Global News

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a string of vehicle thefts occurring overnight.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, the thefts occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 22 and early Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Read more: Here’s a look at the 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in Ontario

The latest incident involved the theft of a pickup truck from a driveway on Crestwood Avenue. Police say video surveillance shows two unidentifiable suspects in the area. The black 2022 Dodge Ram Longhorn 1500 truck has Ontario licence plates BT75296.

An SUV was reported stolen from a Mary Street West driveway, sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. The grey 2022 Toyota Highlander has Ontario licence plates BYSR417.

A pickup truck was reported stolen from a Dobson Street driveway sometime around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. The black 2022 Dodge Ram GT has black side steps and a tonneau cover with Ontario licence plates T33321. Police say video surveillance shows an unidentifiable suspect in the area.

A pickup truck was also reported stolen from a driveway on Durham Street East sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck has Ontario licence plates BN82507.

Anyone who may have information about these thefts is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Rash of auto thefts reported in Scarborough'
Rash of auto thefts reported in Scarborough
