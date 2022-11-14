Here’s a look at the 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Lexus RX Series SUVs are the most commonly stolen vehicles in Ontario, according a report from the Équité Association.

The not-for-profit organization, which aims to fight insurance fraud and crime, released its annual list Monday of the most commonly stolen vehicles in Canada, which included regional breakdowns.

The Équité Association said there has been an increase in thefts for export, increased use of sophisticated theft technology, and high-end vehicle thefts.

“The metropolitan areas of Toronto and Montreal are rich hunting grounds for organized auto theft crime rings that funnel stolen vehicles overseas to sell for profit,” the organization said in a statement.

“Équité’s latest analysis highlights the following trends in vehicle thefts: all high-end vehicles, regardless of manufacturer, are targets, including pickup trucks, SUVs and luxury cars.

“Thieves continue to exploit technology through relay attacks and connecting to the on-board diagnostic port, which enables them to reprogram key fobs; and organized crime networks are stealing vehicles in greater volume for export internationally, with Montreal being the principal exit port for stolen vehicles.”

The Équité Association’s vice president of investigative services Bryan Gast said auto theft costs Canadians millions of dollars per year, adding that the proceeds fund organized crime and terrorism.

Here is a look at the top 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in Ontario:

Lexus RX Series models 2016-2021

Number of vehicles insured: 22,192

Number of thefts: 2,083

Honda CR-V models 2016-2021

Number of vehicles insured: 114,463

Number of thefts: 1,150

Ford F150 Series models 2015-2020

Number of vehicles insured: 114,233

Number of thefts: 613

Toyota Highlander models 2013-2019

Number of vehicles insured: 33,610

Number of thefts: 575

Honda Civic models 2016-2021

Number of vehicles insured: 129,119

Number of thefts: 380

Land Rover Range Rover Sport models 2015-2021

Number of vehicles insured: 6,291

Number of thefts: 264

Honda Accord models 2018-2021

Number of vehicles insured: 18,964

Number of thefts: 220

Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500 Series models 1999-2006

Number of vehicles insured: 24,661

Number of thefts: 169

RAM 1500 Series models 2009-2018

Number of vehicles insured: 110,233

Number of thefts: 147

Toyota Tacoma models 2016-2021

Number of vehicles insured: 16,571

Number of thefts: 144

In Canada overall, the most commonly stolen vehicle is the Honda CR-V models 2016 to 2021, with a total of 236,555 insured vehicles and 4,117 thefts, though the Lexus RX series has a higher theft rate at 6.4 per cent.

The Équité Association’s full report can be found on the organization’s website.