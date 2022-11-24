1 arrested in Quebec following vehicle thefts in Lindsay: police

See more sharing options

One person has been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle thefts in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, six vehicles were reported stolen from the driveways of homes over 24 hours between Tuesday and early Wednesday. The vehicles were all newer-model pickup trucks or SUVs.

Police say the investigation determined suspects involved were travelling in a grey Honda Civic.

“They utilized a sophisticated device contained in a backpack to clone vehicle fobs within the victim’s residence allowing them to steal five Dodge Ram pickup trucks and a Toyota Highlander from various locations around Lindsay,” police stated.

On Wednesday afternoon, police say they received information from Quebec’s provincial police (Sûreté du Québec) that officers had stopped a black 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck believed to have been stolen from Lindsay but not yet reported.

Lindsay police confirmed the theft and Quebec police arrested the driver. A man from Quebec was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

No name was released.

The investigation into the other vehicle thefts continues. The Lindsay police offered this list of tips to protect your keyless entry vehicle.