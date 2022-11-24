Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested in Quebec following vehicle thefts in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 10:16 am
Police in Lindsay say six vehicles were reported stolen over a 24-hour period. One arrest has been made. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay say six vehicles were reported stolen over a 24-hour period. One arrest has been made. Pexels

One person has been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle thefts in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, six vehicles were reported stolen from the driveways of homes over 24 hours between Tuesday and early Wednesday. The vehicles were all newer-model pickup trucks or SUVs.

Read more: Police in Lindsay probe string of vehicle thefts involving pickup trucks, SUV

Police say the investigation determined suspects involved were travelling in a grey Honda Civic.

“They utilized a sophisticated device contained in a backpack to clone vehicle fobs within the victim’s residence allowing them to steal five Dodge Ram pickup trucks and a Toyota Highlander from various locations around Lindsay,” police stated.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday afternoon, police say they received information from Quebec’s provincial police (Sûreté du Québec) that officers had stopped a black 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck believed to have been stolen from Lindsay but not yet reported.

Read more: Here’s a look at the 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in Ontario

Lindsay police confirmed the theft and Quebec police arrested the driver. A man from Quebec was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

No name was released.

The investigation into the other vehicle thefts continues. The Lindsay police offered this list of tips to protect your keyless entry vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Rash of auto thefts reported in Scarborough'
Rash of auto thefts reported in Scarborough
lindsayStolen VehicleVehicle TheftKawartha Lakes Police Servicestolen pickupSurete du QuebeKeyless entryLindsay vehicle thefts
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers