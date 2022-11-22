Youth Christmas variety show returning to Lake Country

Christmas is just over a month away and many people are finding their own ways to get ready for the holiday season. Lake Country, B.C., residents will have an opportunity to take in a youth variety show.

Payton Bischoff is only 13 years old and she can already call herself an actor and producer. She is preparing for her second annual Christmas show, an idea that was inspired by watching some of her favourite stars.

“Back during quarantine when everybody was sad, they had Christmas variety shows of John Legend, Gwen Stefani and others. I was always like, ‘Oh, I wish I could do that one day,’ and then last year we came up with the idea to do it here at the Creekside Theatre,” said Payton.

When Payton first approached her parents about the variety show, they were thrilled to support her.

“It was kind of heartwarming during COVID when she came to us and she said, ‘I love to do that.’ My husband and I sat down and said, ‘Well, why can’t you do that?'” said Payton’s mom, Lara Bischoff.

In 2021, the family originally planned to only host one performance but after selling out the first show, they added a second.

This year Payton and her family decided to produce the show once again, hoping to get Lake Country residents into the Christmas spirit and so many people want to be a part of it.

Payton is thrilled to be sharing the stage with other local performers, which is one of the reasons she decided to produce the show again.

“I wanted to do this because I feel like some people out there don’t get to show the world what they can do and I feel like this is an amazing opportunity to tell people this is what I can do and this is why I love doing it,” Payton said.

In the spirit of giving back for the holidays, the production will also support community organizations.

“To Life after Laundry Ladies Club and also to the two or three children who haven’t had the opportunity to embrace fine arts and do something that they love,” said Payton.

The show is set for Dec. 3 and tickets are available at the Creekside Theatre or online at ticketseller.ca.