‘There’s definitely something for everyone’: Penticton Fall Art Walk returns after pandemic pause

Local artists are being celebrated with the return of the Penticton Fall Art Walk.
The annual event had to take a pandemic pause, but now it’s returned with a ‘lake to lake art walk’ that invites art lovers to take a tour of the city.
“There’s definitely something for everyone.”
The one-day walking art tour of the city is also an opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping.
At the Leir House, the artists in residence welcome visitors into their studios.
“I work primarily in acrylic on canvas for my fine art and for my illustrations, I work in watercolour,” said Endrenè Shepherd, Leir Hosue artist in residence.
“I’ve been an artist my whole life, I have recently been focusing on Okanagan landscapes and pet portraits.”
Even though the Penticton Fall Art Walk is over, much of the art will be on display in the weeks to come. For more information visit www.pentictonartscouncil.com
Comments