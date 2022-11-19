‘There’s definitely something for everyone’: Penticton Fall Art Walk returns after pandemic pause

Send this page to someone via email

Local artists are being celebrated with the return of the Penticton Fall Art Walk.

The annual event had to take a pandemic pause, but now it’s returned with a ‘lake to lake art walk’ that invites art lovers to take a tour of the city.

“There’s 21 locations at 18 venues and hundreds of artists. Just in one of [Leir House’s] exhibitions alone, there are 30 artists from the age of six all the way into their nineties in all the different mediums, encaustic, pottery watercolours acrylic mixed media,” said Bethany Handfield, administrator at Penticton and District Community Arts Council.

“There’s definitely something for everyone.”

The one-day walking art tour of the city is also an opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping.

“Not only does it celebrate the artists that are in our community, but [we are] also really wanting people to remember to shop local at this time, especially after the pandemic and hardships everyone went through,” said Handfield.

At the Leir House, the artists in residence welcome visitors into their studios.

“I work primarily in acrylic on canvas for my fine art and for my illustrations, I work in watercolour,” said Endrenè Shepherd, Leir Hosue artist in residence.

“I’ve been an artist my whole life, I have recently been focusing on Okanagan landscapes and pet portraits.”

Even though the Penticton Fall Art Walk is over, much of the art will be on display in the weeks to come. For more information visit www.pentictonartscouncil.com