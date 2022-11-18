Saskatchewan Roughriders’ longtime director of tickets honoured with Jane Mawby Tribute Award

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are about to lose one of the most important players in their franchise’s success over the last 25 years.

Roughriders director of ticket operations Gail Mund is officially retiring after 27 years with the club, and Thursday night, she was honoured at the 2022 CFL Awards with the Jane Mawby Tribute Award.

First presented in 2019, the award annually recognizes a highly valued, yet too often unsung, employee at the club or league level.

“It is humbling to receive an award at an event where many of our past and present CFL legends have been honoured for their outstanding successes.”

Mund began her journey with the club at a very low point during the Roughriders’ history.

“My career with the Riders started in 1997 with the ‘Save the Riders’ campaign,” she said. “When one looks back over my 27 years with the Riders, it can be a bit overwhelming as the league, the club and Rider Nation has experienced so much change.”

Craig Reynolds, the president and chief executive officer of the Roughriders, said Mund is the epitome of what the team and the CFL stand for.

“Gail represents everything that our fans value and love about our team,” Reynolds said. “She provides strength and support to her colleagues. She is an exceptional leader for our staff and the organization. She is extremely loyal and dedicated to not only the team, but also to our fans, our province and to everyone who lives here.”

Mund finishes her career with a number of impressive stats with the Riders, including:

257 home games worked

eight home playoff games

three Grey Cup Games at home

two Grey Cup rings

one Olympic Games

more than 7.5 million fans served

“In this industry, be it on the field or behind the scenes, it is the work that we do together that creates success,” Mund said.

