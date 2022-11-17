Dan Clark honoured with 2022 Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award

Send this page to someone via email

It was a difficult season for Saskatchewan Roughriders centre Dan Clark, but his perseverance is paying off.

At the 2022 CFL Awards, Clark was named this year’s recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award. The Regina native is the 12th player to be recognized with the award since its inception in 2010.

“Dan represents the wealth of character and strength found among the tremendous players in our league,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“He stands tall in the Riders locker room as a veteran and as a leader, and every bit as important is what he stands for in the community. He is an incredible role model to his teammates, the entire league and all Canadians.”

Created in honour of Jake Gaudaur, a distinguished Second World War veteran and the longest-serving Commissioner in CFL history, the award recognizes a Canadian player who embodies the attributes of Canada’s veterans and the ones held by its namesake: strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities.

“I want to extend my congratulations to Dan Clark on being awarded the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award this year,” said Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

“Canada’s Veterans, like Jake Gaudaur, represent the very best of our country and provide folks like Dan the opportunity to make a real difference on and off the football field.”

Clark, 34, suffered a broken fibula and a shifted ankle bone in Week Two. While injured, he remained on the sidelines for every game, supporting his teammates through a difficult season, in addition to attending all team meetings to continue sharing his insight and knowledge.

It was his second major injury since 2019, when he was ejected from his car following an off-season community appearance.

Despite the extent of his injuries this season, he returned in Week 17 following a mentally and physically taxing rehabilitation. He remained a staunch leader both on and off the field, creating a positive team environment and serving as a mentor for younger players.

