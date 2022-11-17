Here are your 2022 CFL Award winners, Zach Collaros goes back-to-back

It was a night to remember for the CFL as the league’s brightest stars were honoured at the 2022 CFL Awards.
Hosted by TSN’s Kate Beirness, the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina was filled with CFL stars of past, present and maybe even future.
The west and east division went head-to-head to determine the league’s top player and coach in seven categories. Here are this year’s winner:
Most Outstanding Player
For the second straight year, Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros has earned the league’s top honour.
Collaros led the league with 37 touchdown passes, 12 more than the next player as Winnipeg averaged nearly 30 points per game. The 34-year-old also notched his first 4,000-yard season, while completing nearly 70 per cent of his passes.
From start to finish, Collaros was the most dominant and consistent player in the CFL and joins five other players in league history to win back-to-back MOP awards.
Collaros beat out Eastern Division nominee Eugene Lewis of the Montreal Alouettes for the award.
Most Outstanding Defensive Player
Lorenzo Mauldin IV of the Ottawa Redblacks has officially been named the CFL’s most outstanding defensive player for the first time in his career.
The defensive lineman had a career high 43 defensive tackles, while adding two forced fumbles and five tackles for a loss. Mauldin registered multiple sacks in five games this season.
Mauldin beat out Western Division nominee Shawn Lemon of the Calgary Stampeders for the award.
Most Outstanding Canadian
He was the talk of the league coming into the season and now, he is going home with one of the league’s most important trophies.
B.C Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named the CFL’s most outstanding Canadian.
Rourke went 8-2 in 10 starts this year, led the league with six 300+ passing yard games and set a CFL record for the single season passing completion record at 78.7 per cent.
Rourke beat out Eastern Division nominee Kurleigh Gittens Jr. of the Toronto Argonauts for the award.
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman
For the third time in his career, Stanley Bryant of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers has won the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award.
2022 marks the fifth straight year Bryant has been nominated for the award, as part of the Blue Bombers offensive line that allowed the second fewest sacks (28) in the CFL.
Bryant beat out Brandon Revenberg of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the award.
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
While it was a poor season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, their special teams had the most explosive kick returner in the league.
Mario Alford led the league with four kick return touchdowns while also accumulating 1,689 combined kick return yards.
He is the fourth player to ever score a kick return touchdown in three ways in a season (kickoff, punt return and missed field-goal).
Alford beat out Montreal Alouettes returner Chandler Worthy for award.
Most Outstanding Rookie
It’s not every day a rookie leads the league in receiving yards, and yet for Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen, it was just another day at the office.
Schoen led the CFL in receiving yards with 1,441, average yards per catch at 20.6 and touchdown receptions with 16.
Schoen beat out Tyson Philpot of the Toronto Argonauts to win the award.
Coach of the Year
It is only fitting the two finalists for coach of the year are both coaching in the Grey Cup Sunday, but it was Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea who took home the award.
O’Shea led Winnipeg to a league-best 15-3 record, including an 8-1 record at IG Field and a 10-1 mark against divisional opponents. Winnipeg’s win total established a new franchise record and O’Shea helped the team reach a third straight Grey Cup.
O’Shea beat out Ryan Dinwiddie of the Toronto Argonauts for the award.
The Grey Cup kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at 5 p.m. CST.
