Calgary city council to reconsider deputy mayor roster to remove Coun. Sean Chu

Calgary’s city council will consider removing city councillor Sean Chu from the deputy mayor roster at a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a meeting notice posted on the city’s website, council will reconsider Chu’s position on the deputy mayor roster for December and next year.

The meeting notice also said council will reconsider the review of Chu’s police misconduct investigation.

The Calgary Police Commission found that some policies and processes were not properly followed by the Calgary Police Service following a sexual assault allegation against Chu, who was an officer at the time.

In a statement posted on Twitter late Monday afternoon, Chu said the allegations made against him were “fully investigated” multiple times.

“The internal review by CPS concluded this past summer made it clear that while errors were made in the process, ‘it does not appear that errors impacted the outcomes of the case,'” the statement read.

He also said he was made aware that selective parts from a 1997 statement of claim have been shared on social media.

“A statement of claim is not a finding of fact, and as the name suggests it is a claim that has not been proven in court,” Chu said.

